WATERTOWN — Watertown Family YMCA officials should know in mid-September whether they will receive $9 million in Department of Defense funding to help finance its community center in the former Convergys call center on Arsenal Street.
The Jefferson County Local Development Corp. is applying for the matching grant on behalf of YMCA for the $16.7 million project.
The funding would come through the Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment under the Community Infrastructure Pilot program. The YMCA cannot seek the grant because the program requires that a governmental entity needs to apply.
David Zembiec, deputy CEO of the JCLEDC., on Thursday said the news of whether the application is successful should come on Sept. 15. He thinks the application has a good shot in receiving the money because the Y will contribute $9.1 million in matching grant money, adding it’s not a requirement because Jefferson County is rural.
The community center would consist of a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool and several other amenities. The YMCA plans to buy about 60,000 square feet of space in the former call center for $500,000.
The economic development agency will soon start marketing the other 14,000 square feet of space in the building. A real estate brokerage firm will be hired to list that part of the building.
