Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.