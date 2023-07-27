LYME — The Lyme Town Zoning Board of Appeals could vote Wednesday night on a solar project proposed along the Chaumont River that’s facing fierce opposition.
Judy Bates, the chair of the ZBA, said the 1.25-megawatt solar project proposed by C-Tec Solar LLC is expected to be discussed at next week’s meeting.
On July 13, about 50 people attended a ZBA public hearing to express their opposition to the project on Old Town Springs Road. About 15 residents spoke against it during the meeting.
“It wasn’t just people from that road, but people from all over the town,” Bates said.
C-Tech, a Connecticut company, has applied for a use variance from the ZBA.
The solar farm would partially be built on 43 acres in the town’s Waterfront Zoning District.
Most of it would be constructed in the town’s agricultural zone, which allows for “large-scale solar energy systems,” and a third of it would be in the waterfront zoning district, which does not.
If it does not vote on it Wednesday, the board is required to act on the project at its September meeting, Bates said.
Last month, four residents attended a Jefferson County Planning Board meeting to urge the board to oppose the project.
During that meeting, Sara S. Freda, community development coordinator with the county planning department, said the waterfront is not the place for a solar project.
The solar company could shift the project a short distance to the west and it would be in the agricultural district and then not need a use variance, she said.
The county board thinks that the Lyme ZBA should deny the use variance request.
The company could not be reached for comment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.