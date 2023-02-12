CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lions Club is seeking two high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding volunteer service through their high school years to apply for the organization’s volunteerism award.
The organization annually recognizes Carthage Central High School seniors who have developed a philosophy and/or habit of service within the community.
The Lions Club believes youths who volunteer become adults who serve. These young people, the club believes, have the attitude of serving and will likely grow to be community leaders of the future.
Service done for class credit or required service hours will not be taken into consideration. Other volunteer service done while in high school, service within the Carthage community and other voluntary service done within their family, church or service outside the area for hurricane or tornado victims over the past four years will be considered.
The application also includes a short essay on “Why volunteerism is important.”
Application forms are available in the high school guidance office, from any member of the Lions, or can be obtained by calling Lion Diana Clement at 315- 767-6271. Applications must be returned by Feb. 17 to Carthage Lions Club, 24286 County Route 42, Carthage, NY 13619.
Two selected winners will be awarded $500 each.
