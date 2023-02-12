CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lions Club is seeking two high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding volunteer service through their high school years to apply for the organization’s volunteerism award.

The organization annually recognizes Carthage Central High School seniors who have developed a philosophy and/or habit of service within the community.

