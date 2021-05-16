FULTON — Registration for the 2021 CAC Golf Tournament is now open.
The 2021 CAC Golf Tournament will be a captain and crew event held at Battle Island State Park on Monday, Aug. 30 with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and a planned shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.
Golfers can now register their four-person team for the event which includes 18 holes of golf, two golf carts, and door prizes. Entry this year also includes two separate hole-in-one contests. Returning as the $10,000 hole-in-one sponsor is Big John Sales and a new sponsor to this year’s event is Burritt Motors who will sponsor a separate “New Car” hole-in-one contest.
This year, the CAC will offer an early bird special team registration for $480 for a four-person team until July 1. Registrations after July 1 will be $550 per team.
According to Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire, “Last year’s CAC Golf Tournament was a huge success, and we are so excited to be able to hold our second tournament this year. We’ve planned some exciting contests and have a few new surprises in store for this year’s event.”
The event will be held rain or shine. To learn more about registering a team or for hole and event sponsorship information, visit the website: www.oswegocac.org/events email: sarah.weigelt@oswegocac.org or call: 315-592-4453 ext. 3117
