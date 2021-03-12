WATERTOWN — Sixty-one different organizations joined to participate in the 2021 #giveNNY campaign, a local effort that unites tri-county nonprofits, in a day of giving on “315Day” — Monday, March 15.
The campaign, returning for its fourth year, kicked off Feb. 15, and will culminate with a day of radio broadcasts on Tunes 92.5 FM on Monday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were invited to participate as campaign partners.
Agencies coming together to support their work in the north country include, but are not limited to ACR Health, Disabled Persons Action Organization, Indian River Lakes Conservancy, Massena Meals on Wheels, North Country Family Health Center, Potsdam Holiday Fund, St. Lawrence County Arts Council, United Way of NNY, Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County and the Wanakena Historical Association.
The Northern New York Community Foundation has pledged support to the #giveNNY campaign this year, committing $10,000 to match gifts made during the effort. Participating organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign awarded as grants from the Community Foundation.
An online giving portal remains open for donors at nnycf.org. Gifts may also be mailed to 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
