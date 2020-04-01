211 CNY connects residents to a variety of human services

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents about the 211 CNY Program in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This phone line provides referrals to hundreds of different agencies and organizations throughout Central and Northern New York.
“Navigating our way through this COVID-19 situation can be a challenge,” said Chairman Weatherup. “It helps to remember that we’re all in this together and we will get through it. Residents may also find the 211 CNY Program a helpful resource.”
The 211 CNY program is a valuable tool for residents who need assistance with human services or for those looking for information about the variety of resources available to them. It’s provided at no cost to residents throughout a five-county region. Callers can get help with everything from food subsidy and housing, to substance abuse and mental health issues.
Residents in Oswego, Onondaga, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties can access the service 24 hours a day, seven days a week by dialing 2-1-1. Trained specialists are on call to assess each individual situation and provide the appropriate referral.
The 211 CNY Program also maintains a website, www.211cny.com, where individuals can go for additional information and assistance. Visitors can search by topic or by geographic area with a click on the appropriate subject link or their county image on a map. There are also quick links to access a developmental disabilities database and crisis hotlines for those in need.
The program was established locally in February 2015 as a means of providing non-emergency access to community information, organizations and resources and better connect the residents of Oswego County to the services they need. It was put together by the United Way of Greater Oswego County working with New York state, other United Way programs in Central and Northern New York and Contact Community Services. It is largely funded through their grant programs.
For more information and resources, simply dial 2-1-1 or visit www.211cny.com. To learn more about the United Way of Greater Oswego County, call 315-593-1900 or go to www.oswegounitedway.org. Go to www.oswegocounty.com to learn more about Oswego County.
