FULTON – One of the area’s most anticipated and largest golf tournaments, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Golf Classic, was held on Monday, July 11 at the Oswego County Club.
Celebrating its 27th year, the United Way Golf Classic provided community members with an opportunity to play golf while supporting their local United Way. “We’re proud to have our 27th Golf Classic at such a beautiful course as the Oswego County Club. This is the tenth year that the Oswego County Club has hosted the event and keeps getting better every year,” said United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine.
According to Planning Committee Co-Chair, Dave Lloyd (Novelis-retired), the committee worked diligently to ensure that all golfers and sponsors enjoyed a great day of golf for a great cause. “We were excited to return to the Oswego County Club for the United Way 2022 Golf Classic. The United Way Golf classic is an excellent opportunity for people to gather and support the mission of the United Way while enjoying a round of golf on one of New York’s finest private courses,” said Lloyd. This year’s committee consisted of Lynne Eggert (Novelis), Planning Committee Co-Chair Rich Godden (IBEW Local 43-retired), Dick Delaney (Novelis-retired), Kate Davis Pitsley from United Way and Lloyd.
The 2022 United Way Golf Classic welcomed several new teams this year and were happy to see joining many longtime supporters. This year’s event returned to the two flight Captain and Crew format with 22 teams teeing off in the 8 a.m. flight and another 20 teams squaring off in the 2 p.m. flight. Morning teams were provided golf carts, goodie bags, breakfast, snacks, and a steak lunch, while the afternoon flight was provided golf carts sandwiches, snacks and a steak dinner prior to awards and prizes given.
Each flight featured a variety of on course games including a chance to win a car at the Burritt Motors sponsored Hole-In-One hole, closest to the pin, putting contest, longest drive and beat the pro, along with a 50/50 drawing, and drawings to win a wine cooler and wine, lottery tickets and a local business raffle with gift certificates to area restaurants and businesses.
Major sponsors for this year’s United Way Golf Classic include Novelis, Constellation, National Grid, and Burritt Motors. Food and Beverage sponsors included IBEW/NECA Local 43 Eagle Beverage, Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Kinney Drugs Foundation, Avery Rentals and DOT Foods.
First place teams included AAPEX Services/EIF Construction in the morning flight, and NBT Bank captured the top spot for the afternoon flight.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.