FULTON – One of the area’s most anticipated and largest golf tournaments, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Golf Classic, was held on Monday, July 11 at the Oswego County Club.

Celebrating its 27th year, the United Way Golf Classic provided community members with an opportunity to play golf while supporting their local United Way. “We’re proud to have our 27th Golf Classic at such a beautiful course as the Oswego County Club. This is the tenth year that the Oswego County Club has hosted the event and keeps getting better every year,” said United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine.

