SYRACUSE — Calling all Syracuse University basketball fans!
Make-A-Wish Central New York, in conjunction with SU Men’s Basketball and Coach Jim and Juli Boeheim, is staging its 29th annual Ms. Orange Fan® event as a virtual experience open to all — men as well as women.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, participants will be able to view a virtual one-hour fundraiser for local wishes that features players and coaches and opportunities to win an exclusive 30-minute video meeting with them.
Additionally, participants will be able to purchase event merchandise, 50-50 raffle tickets, Henry Wilson Jewelers raffle tickets, as well as bid on silent auction items, high-end baskets, and a wine pull. Those who register in advance as $75 and up sponsors will be given exclusive opportunities to shop, bid and buy prior to the event.
The Ms. (and Mr.) Orange Fan Virtual Evening takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 and registration is required. Registration is free — just go to www.MsOrange.GiveSmart.com and follow the prompts. Once participants are registered, they’ll receive updates and, closer to Dec. 5, an event link will be sent.
Initiated in 1991 by Coach Boeheim, Ms. Orange Fan has historically been ladies-only. The event has raised more than $1.5 million in support of wishes for local, critically ill children. To ensure the safety of all during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event will be virtual and, for this year only, open to all.
Make-A-Wish Central New York extends sincere thanks to the Boeheims, S.U. Men’s Basketball, and lead sponsor Manny’s for making the event possible. Questions about the 2020 Ms. Orange event may be directed to tmorgan@cny.wish.org. For more information about Make-A-Wish Central New York, visit cny.wish.org.
