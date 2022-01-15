$3,000 raised for Potsdam Holiday fund

Throughout 2021, Lavigne’s IGA, Potsdam, raised $3,000 for the Potsdam Holiday Fund through the sale of “Holiday Happiness” tags. Pictured, from left, are Steve LaRose, Nikki Jandreau, Jimmy Griffin, Casey Whitcomb, Rhonda Phippen, Cassie Johnston and Austin Hughes, IGA staff; Marylee Ballou, Potsdam Holiday Fund president; and Chip Giordano, IGA staff. Submitted Photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.