WATERTOWN — The Bravo Italiano Festival is returning to its roots this year, beginning with the dates of the event.
The 38th annual festival is set for Sept. 8 and 9 at the Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Ave. The festival is returning to its traditional dates of the weekend after Labor Day weekend.
The festival is usually held at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena. But it’s often been moved to the Italian-American Civic Association at 192 Bellew Ave., such as between 2015-2017 when renovations at the arena forced the move. However, when ice began to go down at the arena in early September, the festival was moved to August, which has been when it’s been held for the past several years.
“That wasn’t really conducive to our plan,” said festival chairman Joseph Roselli. “Prior to that, we always did it the weekend after Labor Day. That was our good time. That’s why we went back to that and decided to do it at the club. We did the festival there a couple of times and it worked out. If it works out this year, I think we’ll probably continue to keep doing it at the club.”
Roselli said patrons will be able to park at two places where permission was granted to festival organizers: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church at 850 Arsenal St., and the VFW at 231 Bellew Ave.
“We’re trying to negotiate with the city to allow parking on Emmett Street on one side and maybe Bellew Avenue on one side,” Roselli added.
The traditional highlights of the festival will remain, such as the Miss Italia Pageant on Sept. 8.
“Before that, when people are eating dinner and stuff, I have two accordion players from Syracuse,” Roselli said. “They’ll walk around the tables playing Italian music.”
The festival will also feature a two-day bocce ball tournament. Registration forms are available at the club. Cost is $100 per team. $1,000 is guaranteed to the winning team. For more info, contact David Gebo at dagebo@gmail.com.
“We have the bocce courts at the club,” Roselli said. “So, it’s a lot easier for us to do that there and it’ll be part of the festival for both days.”
The chairman said the festival will also give a tribute to legendary singer Tony Bennett, who died last month at the age of 96. Bennett — born Anthony Dominick Benedetto — had north country roots.
“We consider him one of our own and probably one of the greatest musicians and artists you’ll ever know,” Roselli said.
Utica-area musician and comedian Mike Bova, a Watertown High School graduate, will sing some Bennett songs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The festival will have a tent set up at the association’s parking lot in case of inclement weather.
“We just want to display our Italian heritage,” Roselli said. “But I always remind people, we are not an Italian club. We are an Italian-American club. America comes first. A lot of people think they can’t join unless they’re Italian. That’s not the case.”
Friday, Sept. 8 schedule:
4:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony.
5 p.m.: Dinner is served.
5:30 to 8:30: Dinner music by accordionists Paolo & Felice.
7: Miss Italia pageant.
7:30: Miss Italia scholarship awarded.
8:30 to 10: Socializing with drinks and food.
Saturday, Sept. 9 schedule:
9 a.m.: Bocce tournament begins.
11 a.m.: Doors open for lunch.
1 to 6: Children’s activities.
3 to 7: BrushStrokes by Melina — face painting and balloon twisting. Free to the public.
5: Roman Catholic Mass.
7 to 10: Ferguson & Rogers Band.
There is no admission cost.
n n n
For those looking for quality Italian food, Roselli said people don’t have to wait for the festval. The association hosts Thursday night dinners from 4:30 to 7:30 at its clubhouse, for dine-in and takeout.
“The Thursday night dinners have been fabulous,” Roselli said. “They’re packed all the time and I need to tell you that Tony Manarina, who is our head chef, makes the best Italian food anywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.