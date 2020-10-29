MASSENA — The candy will be flowing Saturday afternoon when the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition hosts the fourth annual Trunk or Treat in Massena.
The event, which is also hosted by the Seaway Valley Prevention Council and Police Activities League of Massena, runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at Massena Central High School.
“This year is a little different,” Massena Drug Free Community Coalition Chairman Adam J. Love said.
That’s because COVID-19 has brought with it state and county regulations. The event will be a drive-through, everyone must stay in their vehicles and everyone must wear masks at all times. No walkers will be allowed.
“We’re going to follow Public Health guidelines and make sure that it’s safe for everybody. All of the trunks that are participating are going to be wearing masks. We are really sorry that we can’t have walkers this year. We understand some people don’t have cars,” Mr. Love said.
This year’s event will be held in the high school bus lane and main parking lot. If there’s an overflow of traffic, fire police will be on hand to assist with traffic control.
“They’ll line up right on the bus loop. We’ll probably go up to Sherwood (Drive). Trunks will be parked alongside. At the very end, we’ll be handing out bags to children,” he said.
Despite the coronavirus, Mr. Love said they have 21 trunks that are signed up to participate, which he said was more than expected.
“They provided us candy ahead of time. We asked them to so we could pre-package the candy and have it set aside so that no one would be touching it,” he said.
Some organizations and businesses that have participated in the past, but can’t this year, have provided candy.
“We can’t thank them enough,” Mr. Love said.
The event has been popular each year, he said.
“Last year, it was wrapped all the way around the school and up the trail. It was huge. We had well over 2,000 participants,” he said.
This year, he said, it’s difficult to know the number of participants.
“This year is unknown. We have over 1,500 pre-packaged bags this year. As soon as the candy is gone, we’ll shut down,” Mr. Love said.
More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/3222995124486105.
