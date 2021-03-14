5th Annual March Meatball Madness Spaghetti Dinner March 27

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Light snow this morning will yield to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.