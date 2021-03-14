OSWEGO — On March 27, The United Baptist Church of Scriba will host the fifth annual March Meatball Madness Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Mexico Blessings in a Backpack program.
The dinner is take out only, no meals will be served in the church. All meals are to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on March 27. Prices are: Veterans $5 and adults $10.
Dinners will include: Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, a dinner roll and a homemade dessert. The meatballs will be donated by: Daddy Ed’s, Scriba Meats, Bosco’s Meats, Canale’s, Paul’s Big M and Lakeside Restaurant. Pasta and sauce will be donated by Vona’s. The rolls will be donated by TOPS Friendly Markets in Mexico. There will be a meatball contest held just prior to the event to see which one of the meatball suppliers in Oswego County will take top honors. Guest chef, Brian Taylor, will be managing the kitchen during this event.
People must call or text Carla at 315-416-6116 to reserve a dinner in advance. Only 170 meals will be sold.
All of the proceeds will go toward sending food home every week of the school year with 100 elementary school age children who are in the “free or reduced meal program” at the New Haven, Palermo and Mexico elementary schools. It costs $80 to support one child for an entire school year.
If people aren’t able to attend, but would still like to donate, they can send a check made payable to the United Baptist Church of Scriba located at 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego, NY 13126. Note on the check “Blessings in a Backpack”. A tax deductible donation can be made online through the link: https://tinyurl.com/BiBMexicoNYChapter.
The church is located at 5111 Route 104 East, right next to Dahl’s Diner.
