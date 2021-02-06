WATERTOWN — A diverse group of organizations, 61 to be exact, have joined to participate in the 2021 -giveNNY campaign, a local effort that unites tri-county nonprofits in a day of giving on “315Day” — March 15.
From human services and health and wellness to arts, culture and conservation, this year’s participating nonprofits represent a wide range of missions that collectively strengthen the region, according to a release from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The campaign, returning for its fourth year, kicks off Feb. 15, and culminates with a day of radio broadcasts on Tunes 92.5 FM on March 15, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several events to drive awareness and support for the effort are planned during the weeks leading up to “315Day.” All campaign activities will be conducted with health and safety in mind as the region continues to confront the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now more than ever, we want to be able to help organizations address the unmet needs of our region. We believe this effort can partner with donor generosity to give an added boost,” Rande Richardson, Northern New York Community Foundation executive director, said in a prepared statement. “We are encouraged that the participants represent a wide range of interests and impact in all three counties and that we can double gifts to help sustain their work and mission.”
All nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties were invited to participate as campaign partners. Agencies coming together to support their work in the north country include, but are not limited to ACR Health, Disabled Persons Action Organization, Indian River Lakes Conservancy, Massena Meals on Wheels, North Country Family Health Center, Potsdam Holiday Fund, St. Lawrence County Arts Council, United Way of NNY, Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County and the Wanakena Historical Association.
The Northern New York Community Foundation has pledged support to the -giveNNY campaign this year, committing $10,000 to match gifts made during the effort. Participating organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign awarded as grants from the Community Foundation.
The -giveNNY initiative began in 2017 as a community-based, grassroots effort to unite tri-county nonprofits in a local day of giving. A campaign was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Cross-Hodge, development director and corporate compliance officer for the Volunteer Transportation Center, has led the campaign to unite and aid local nonprofits since it began.
“We can do so much more when we come together for the greater good of the community. This grassroots movement has grown to provide meaningful support to nonprofits across the tri-county region,” she said of the campaign. “The past year has been challenging for nonprofits, especially as the need to provide critical and essential services has grown in the wake of a global pandemic. Our new campaign ... will focus on inspiring giving in our communities and foster collaboration amongst participating nonprofits.”
An online giving portal will be open for donors at nnycf.org beginning Feb. 15. Gifts may also be mailed to 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Visit nnycf.org/givenny to learn more about the history of -giveNNY and how it has provided more than $32,000 in direct support to tri-county nonprofits since 2017.
