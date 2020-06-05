MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of the communities they serve. Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and due to an abundance of caution, their annual summertime Oswego County 4-H Fabric Sale has been postponed until further notice. The 4-H Program is profoundly disappointed in making the announcement to cancel; however, it has become clear that cancelling is the responsible choice for the 4-H program to do its part to support community health and safety, and to minimize the spread of COVID 19.
For six years, the 4-H Fabric Sale has been a vital fundraiser for the Oswego County 4-H Program. The proceeds from previous sales supported numerous opportunities for youth to grow and learn new leadership, civic engagement and life skills. Unfortunately, these opportunities will be decreased because of this canceled fundraiser. If individuals would like to donate directly to the Oswego County 4-H Program, a check or money order can be mailed to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, 3288 Main St., Mexico, NY 13114.
In addition, donations for the next fabric sale are also halted. Individuals are asked to hold these donations until fall or next April.
Oswego County 4-H Program is open to all youth aged five to 19, who want to have fun, learn new skills, and explore the world. In return, youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and opportunities for hands-on or “experiential” learning about things that interest them. 4-H programs are offered in a wide variety of formats and places because they are designed to fit the interests and needs of the diverse young people who live in Oswego County’s rural and urban communities. To learn more about the Oswego County 4-H Program, visit www.thatscooperativeextension.org or call 315-963-7286 ext. 400.
