Lowville’s 2nd 9/11 stair climb open to public

In remembrance of 9/11 and to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center, Benjamin J. Lyndaker, vice president of the Lowville Fire Department board, has organized for the second year the Lewis County 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Lowville Academy. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — On that fateful September day in 2001, some people climbed down 110 flights of stairs to escape the terror, and firefighters climbed up those same steps of the World Trade Center, some never to return.

In remembrance of 9/11 and to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center, Benjamin J. Lyndaker, vice president of the Lowville Fire Department board, has organized for the second year the Lewis County 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Lowville Academy and Central School, 7668 N. State St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.