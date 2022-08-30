LOWVILLE — On that fateful September day in 2001, some people climbed down 110 flights of stairs to escape the terror, and firefighters climbed up those same steps of the World Trade Center, some never to return.
In remembrance of 9/11 and to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center, Benjamin J. Lyndaker, vice president of the Lowville Fire Department board, has organized for the second year the Lewis County 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Lowville Academy and Central School, 7668 N. State St.
During the inaugural year, Mr. Lyndaker and three fellow firefighters made the vertical trek in full turnout gear, weighing about 80 pounds with the air pack. This year the public is invited to join in the climb. Mr. Lyndaker said he will have turnout gear on hand if anyone wants to challenge themselves, but that is not required for participation. He said the climb took about an hour for the firefighters to complete last year. Registration is not required. Mr. Lyndaker said participants should just show up on Sept. 17.
“People can use the gear or climb in their gym shorts and sneakers,” he said. “They can do one flight or all 110.”
As with last year, donations will be accepted. The initial event raised more than $2,000 which was split between the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and local volunteer fire departments. This year, all donations will stay local. Mr. Lyndaker has invited firefighters from local departments to join the climb and donations will be divided among the departments that send at least one representative.
“No donation is too small,” he stressed. “No donation is required, either.”
Donations may also be given directly to any local department or mailed to the Lowville Fire Department for distribution. Checks, noting the stair climb, may be sent to the fire department at P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367.
The organizer said he hopes members of the public stop over.
“People can check the fire truck which will be on display and the gear,” he said, adding that people can come an hour early to the Cream Cheese Festival to join in or watch the climb.
Mr. Lyndaker said the climb is an opportunity to remember 9/11 and its aftermath, both good and bad.
“It’s a great way to remember the lives lost,” Mr. Lyndaker, a former Marine, said. “For me the events of the day were a great motivator not only influencing me to join the military but a lot of firefighters and EMS joined because of what happened. This shows a commitment to heroism and volunteerism.”
Firefighters who wish to train for the event have two opportunities, at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 at the Martinsburg fire training tower.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.