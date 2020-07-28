ALEXANDRIA BAY — A couple on the Route 12 corridor here who went to new heights at their home to show their patriotism and to welcome visitors has been honored by the Thousand Islands chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
In 2016, Tad J. and Catherine Kring installed a 50-foot flag pole in front of their home at 44341 state Route 12. Flying from it is a 10-foot-by-15-foot American flag.
The Thousand Islands chapter of the SAR presents a flag certificate to individuals, companies and government agencies that fly the U.S. flag “for patriotic purposes.”
“In this age of turmoil, which has a history of coming and going every few decades in our country, it’s wonderful to see dedicated patriots such as the Krings who proudly display our country’s color in the spirit of patriotism and recognition of those who continue to sacrifice all for our nation,” said John W. Eisenhauer, retired Army colonel and secretary of the local SAR chapter.
On July 4, the chapter hosted a ceremony at the Kring property, where it also retired its 2019 honorary flag dedicated to Jack Sweet, an Alexandria Bay native who was killed in action in February of 2008 at the age of 19 in Iraq.
“Tad Kring and family are emblematic of today’s patriotic Americans,” said A. Parks Honeywell, registrar of the Thousand Islands SAR chapter “It was our pleasure in awarding their reverence to the flag and country.”
This year’s ceremonial SAR flag was dedicated to Kaelani Antini Poland, of Florida, who is Mr. Kring’s niece. On Tuesday she left to enter military service at U.S. Naval Station Great Lakes, near Chicago.
Mr. Kring said he installed the flag pole in 2016. His house, the homestead he grew up in after being brought home as a baby from E.J. Noble Hospital, is adjacent to Kring’s 1000 Islands Produce & Nursery, co-owned by his brother, Tim Kring.
“We like to welcome people into our little town and we want it to look nice up through here, so we try to make it look the best we can,” Tad Kring said.
Mr. Kring and his wife, Catherine, split the months of the years between their homes in Alexandria Bay and Naples, Fla. Their Route 12 home became a conversation piece a few years ago when they decided to “raise up” the old farm house to add room to what was 6-feet of height in the basement.
“We raised the house up 10 feet and lowered it down to four feet,” Mr. Kring said. “It was quite an attraction for a lot of people that came through, so we put the flag in.”
Mr. Kring said his home was built in 1899, a year before work began on Boldt Castle.
“I think a lot of the old construction workers from the castle built this house and lived here,” he said.
Now, the home has more of a legacy with the SAR honor.
“It was a beautiful thing to be recognized like that,” Mr. Kring said. “I didn’t seek to be recognized. I only want to fly our colors and to make our country proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.