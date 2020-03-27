OSWEGO COUNTY – Several local companies and individuals are stepping up to help Oswego County battle the novel coronavirus that is sweeping across the globe.
“We are facing trying times right now, especially our healthcare workers, first responders and those on the ‘front lines’ working to get us through this situation,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “With personal protection equipment shortages hampering defenses everywhere, we’re very grateful that residents and companies throughout Oswego County have joined our efforts and are donating some of the most critical supplies we need.”
Fulton Boiler Works, a global company headquartered in Pulaski, recently donated N95 respirator masks. The collective group of Fulton companies strives to improve life through heat transfer solutions, working with critical industries such as healthcare and hospitals, food processing plants, schools and government entities.
With hundreds of employees and connections throughout the community, the company learned about the local shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) and offered to donate masks from its personal stock.
The company released a statement saying that it “values the health and safety of our employees, customers and community. We are proud to be able to provide critical resources to our community during such tenuous times.”
Critical supplies have also been donated by the Walmart store in Oswego. The U.S. Border Patrol sent latex gloves and sanitary cleaning wipes and Lakeside Family Dentistry donated N95 masks and nitrile gloves.
“I want to thank Walmart for being such a strong community partner in this challenging time,” said Oswego County Legislature Minority Leader Thomas Drumm. “Since our first communication,
Walmart has been responsive and helpful. This largely donated supply of personal protection equipment will be placed on the front lines with those who are fighting COVID-19. I would encourage others who have access or potential access to personal protection equipment to please consider allowing Oswego County the first right of refusal on those products. It helps immensely.”
Several individuals and church organizations have also joined in the fight against coronavirus by donating N95 masks or by making surgical gowns and face masks by hand. They include Jason Rhodes, Charles Vaughn and the Believer’s Chapel in Fulton.
“It is very encouraging to see our community come together at a time like this,” said Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur. “Our businesses are the backbone of the county and our residents its heart and soul. This unified front only proves that when we work together, anything is possible.”
Oswego County is the primary clearing house for PPE donations. Supplies are collected and inventoried, then distributed to those in the greatest need. This include healthcare facilities and first responders such as ambulance and fire companies and law enforcement.
If a person or a company would like to donate PPE or other critical supplies, contact Kasey Chewning-Kulick at 315-349-3260 or kasey.chewning-kulick@oswegocounty.com.
Stay up to date with the latest news on the coronavirus in Oswego County by going to the government’s website at www.oswegocounty.com and signing up for news alerts. Informational videos are posted by 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the county’s COVID-19 playlist on its YouTube channel as well as on the main page of the government website.
For more information, go to the county health department’s COVID-19 web page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. If people have questions or concerns, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330, the New York State COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the New York State Emotional Support hotline at 1-844-863-9314.
