FULTON - A Knight of Art and Wine will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Holy Trinity Parish, 309 Buffalo Ave., Fulton.
This fine art, sports and music memorabilia auction is hosted by St. Joseph’s Council -254, Knights of Columbus and Court Pere LeMoyne -833, Catholic Daughters of the America’s.
Preview of items is at 6 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at the door--there are only 200 tickets available.
There will also be wine, food and music.
An affordable collection of art including local artwork, sports and music memorabilia for every taste and budget will be up for auction.
People must be present to win.
If people purchase a ticket by Oct. 27 they will be entered to win one of two works of art.
For information and tickets call/email Joe Gnojek (716) 803-5584, st.josephcouncil254@gmail.com, Brian Caswell (315) 263-4254, brian@caswellaccountants.com or Judy Sterling (315) 591-2877, jlsterling@twcny.rr.com.
