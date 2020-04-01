OSWEGO - It may seem old fashion but writing a letter or sending a card can bring a smile to someone’s face.

Children in the community are encouraged to send a note, card, drawing or anything that will brighten a senior’s day. The senior living communities in the area are not allowing visitors which does keep them safe during these unprecedented times but is often lonely. The power of communication and love is key to their wellbeing. To help, children can send notes of hope to local senior living communities.

Children can either mail the cards to the addresses below or email a photo of their card to letters@oswegohealth.org.

A child can contact any senior living facility they choose. To help out, the locations have been divided by the first letter of the last name.

A, B, C

Bishop’s Commons

4 Burkle St.

Oswego, NY 13126

315-349-0799

D, E, F

The Gardens by Morningstar

132 Ellen St.

Oswego, NY 13126

315-343-0880

G, H, I

Morningstar Residential Care Center

17 Sunrise St.

Oswego, NY 13126

315-342-4790

J, K, L

Manor at Seneca Hill

20 Manor Drive

Oswego, NY 13126

315-349-5300

M, N, O

Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center

303 East River Road

Oswego, NY 13126

315-343-1800

P, Q, R

St Francis Commons

12 Burkle St.

Oswego, NY 13126

315-326-0870

S, T, U, V

St Luke Health Services

299 East River Road

Oswego NY, 13126

315-342-3166

W, X, Y, Z

Springside at Seneca Hill

10 County Route 45A

Oswego, NY 13126

315-343-5658

