A Ukrainian plea for help finds aid in the County Legislature

OSWEGO COUNTY – The annual celebratory swearing-in of the legislative leadership, with all its smiles, handshakes, and hearty congratulations went its usual as-expected way at the legislature’s Jan. 5 meeting until it didn’t.
At its very end, the meeting came back down to the war-torn Earth as a Ukrainian-American Oswegonian asked for the county’s help in his efforts to send aid to his homeland, and to their credit, the Legislature immediately responded with that assistance.
Anton Chertkovsky, physician assistant, stood before the Legislature in a calm matter-of-fact way, underscoring he’d seen so much of a ruthless war it had almost ceased to shock him, and asked a small favor of a big county.
“My name is Anton,” he began. “I’m Ukrainian. I’m no Zelensky, but I’ll do my best. Since the start of the war, my wife and I have been gathering aid and sending it. At first it was just one bag of medical supplies. There were a few more bags, and we collected money and bought tourniquets, which are actually a huge deal in Ukraine, mainly for soldiers. You wouldn’t believe it how big the smiles are on the faces of the soldiers who actually have a tourniquet. We started sending 10 bags at a time. I started traveling with 20, 30, 40 bags at a time. We sent half a container. Then we sent a full container, and now we’re collecting aid for our third container. And we need space. It’s a little bit tough. At first, we did it outside of our home in our driveway, but because of the weather, it was tough to both organize and properly pack without it getting all wet, and so we are essentially here today to see if somebody could help us find a space to simply organize and package 20 pallets, and then a truck will come and pick them up, hopefully in the next month if we can do all this quickly. And of course, if you guys have access to, for instance, any old firefighting equipment, which is a huge deal. We sent probably 300 sets so far. And Ukrainians are very, very thankful. Maybe expired baby formula. It’s sad to say, but soldiers eat this. They’re fine with it. They’re OK with it if it’s expired. Medical supplies, even good winter clothing, boots, undergarments for soldiers. All this stuff is very welcome. We’ll happily send it. Generators also are a big deal. We bought 10 of them. They’re in transit now. So, that’s pretty much the situation. So, please let me know. I’m always available. If you guys can help in some way, we’ll be very grateful and so will the people of Ukraine. Thank you.”
A number of legislators stood to applaud. Chertkovsky began to come down off the podium when Chairman Weatherup asked him to hold on a second.
“The Legislature and I would like to say thank you,” Weatherup said. “We have reached out to our Buildings & Grounds Department that’s located here in the city. Our head of that department is Rick Doten, in the back. If you can get with him, we have found a space for your pallets.”
Immediate aid. A shining moment in the Legislature’s history and a kind start to a new year.
Upon adjournment, two other reporters and I spoke with Chertkovsky for a few minutes.
“I’m from Odessa, Ukraine,” he began in response to a first question.
How long have you been here?
“In Oswego, I’ve been here since 2018,” he said.
He lives on Murray Street by Oswego’s Middle School, a Ukranian flag flying proudly on his property.
He came over from Ukraine in 1995 at the age of eight-and-a-half. He finished school in Tennessee and came to Oswego to work. He’s a physician assistant.
His family no longer lives in Ukraine. They were able to emigrate to Poland at the start of the invasion, or as he calls it, the continuation of the invasion. “The invasion really started in 2014 with Crimea,” he said.
In February, he started collecting and sending aid back to Ukraine.
“I did a little bit in 2014,” he explained, “but there weren’t that many casualties at first. I gathered some medical aid and some money, and I sent it, and then afterwards things seemed, to some degree, to calm down, not to say there weren’t lives lost. I think between 2014 and 2022, something like four-and-a-half thousand died primarily in eastern Ukraine. But to my shame, I didn’t do very much.”
So, how has it been going here, raising aid, money?
“It was very easy,” Chertkovsky replied. “Everybody wanted to give. Then it became very hard. We’re still trucking along. We’re finding money. I brought heating to Ukraine the last time I was there, and I brought them gear.”
He’s been trying to raise donations through the Facebook page, “Help Ukraine Oswego New York.”
“We try to raise awareness and ask for donations, both monetary and medical supplies,” he said.
How much have you raised so far?
“It’s difficult to say,” he replied. “As far as just pure money, not counting the paintings that we’ve sold, maybe $50,000, something like that.”
And do people donate other things?
“Yes, definitely, medicine, food, clothing, generators sometimes.”
What kind of food?
“Canned food, baby formula, often expired, so it goes to soldiers. I hate to say it, but that’s what soldiers eat all the time, because in transit lots of food expired, and baby formula, which can be good for a long period of time after it says that it’s expired, but soldiers are kind of left to, sometimes, the leftovers.”
Donations that can’t be sent to him, he picks up.
“I’ve driven as far as Tennessee to pick stuff up,” he said. “So, I usually will go and pick things up using a truck called a Prius. That’s probably why the head gasket blew two days ago. It’s all apart in my garage and I’m trying to fix it.”
Rylee Kirk of Syracuse.com asked, “What are the things that are most needed, that people should really, if they want to really help, the best thing for them to donate?”
The answer came easily to Chertkowski. “If they want to buy tourniquets…,” he said. “In the very beginning, I think we spent almost all of our money on tactical medicine, components of the NATO first-aid kit. So, tourniquets, chests seals, bandages.”
I asked Anton to explain chest seals.
“If you have a bullet that penetrates the chest and comes out the other side, you put a chest seal on both sides. It’s kind of a standard thing,” he answered.
And that’s in high need?
“It’s in high need,” he said. “It’s also difficult to get.”
Their Facebook page includes four different ways to donate: “Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo. There’s also the GoFundMe page that we have. Or people can buy stuff and bring it. We’ll send it,” he said.
People can call Anton at 858-327-3742.
Expired medications were an important source of Ukrainian aid. Now that’s began harder.
“The laws changed in Ukraine I think in July, and I think it’s illegal to use expired medications,” Chertkovsky said. “So, nurses, doctors, can literally be jailed for using expired medications. It’s crazy. We’re in the middle of a war. It has made our job a lot more difficult because, people, who do they give unexpired medications to? It doesn’t make any sense to them. They give us expired stuff, and now it’s technically illegal to bring into the country.”
Does any of this aid go to the citizens of Ukraine aside from the soldiers?
“Yes it does. So, food, clothing, generators. That goes to citizens. Water filters go to both soldiers and citizens.”
The Chertkovskys are themselves symbolic of just how hard and intertwined this war between neighbors is in a way reminiscent of our own Civil War. Though Anton is Ukrainian, his wife is Russian.
“Initially, when the war started,” he said, his wife, just home from work, said, ‘Rockets are actually landing on Ukrainian territory.’ And I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think it would happen, but then it happened. And I thought I’m just going to take a sabbatical or quit or something and go fight. I can’t watch this. This is crazy. But, she said, ‘Don’t go. You’ll just die. It’ll be really stupid. And what would we do without you? Find another way.’ So, finding our other way at first was just calling Menter’s, the ambulance service, asking them for expired medications. We sent a bag of them. I felt a little better. But then we sent a lot more. Ten bags, twenty, thirty.” He took them over to Ukraine as he has done now three times.
“We’ve probably taken a total of maybe 120 bags,” he said. “Huge duffel bags, much bigger than are allowed on the airlines.”
Shipping aid is expensive. A container costs about $10,000 to ship. “I think our last container,” he said, “we valued at close to $200,000, so it makes sense to spend $10,000 on $200,000.”
And once the aid gets to Ukraine, how do you know where to give it to?
“That’s the most difficult thing,” he replied, “figuring out what goes where. At least it was for us. At first, it was just the church that was collecting and had connections in Ukraine, a church in Syracuse. Somebody was going from that church, and I said, ‘Hey, can you take a bag?,” and it was the Menter stuff. Then, when I was going for the first time myself, I got some posts from Kyiv, and one of them in particular, turned out to be our closest ally, she’s a pediatrician who also does a lot of volunteering. She travels all over the country, primarily areas that have just been liberated, and she brings in medicine and brings in supplies, and she also meets with soldiers and tries to supply them before they go off to battle. So, whether they need boots, they need hats, they need night-vision goggles, or even drones. She tries to find them, she raises the money, she buys them and brings them. So sometimes she travels to Germany, or Poland is the most common, but Poland’s pretty much wiped out. Anything you can buy from Poland has already been bought. So, she’s our biggest ally. We work really closely together. I trust her very much.”
She stopped buying her own medication for her rheumatoid arthritis so she could buy medication for the Ukrainian soldiers instead, Chertkovsky said.
He used to work as a Physician Assistant at Oswego Hospital and now does so at Central Square and Fulton Urgent Cares and in Auburn at three Urgent Cares associated with the hospital there including Skaneateles Urgent Care and Urgent Care of Auburn. And as so many in healthcare know, they too suffer the diseases and the physical ailments of those they care for. For now, though thousands of miles from Ukraine, the war has taken its physical toll even on Chertkovsky. We ended our interview as he had to rush off to a physical therapy session for his shoulder. After two-and-a-half months of carrying heavy aid of all kinds, he too is hurting. But so is his homeland, and just like their soldiers on the front, Chertkovsky will soldier on in his own way here in Oswego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.