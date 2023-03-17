WATERTOWN — Three years ago this month, the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival became one of the first events to fall as COVID-19 continued its early spread across the country, a portent of future shutdowns that left uncertainty about when people could ever safely gather again.
While COVID-19 concerns remain, large gatherings are back, including the annual festival being held this weekend at the Dulles State Office Building. Back are the step dancers, musicians, comedians, beard growers, dart throwers and green beer drinkers.
But the three years since the festival has been held saw more than just the loss of an entertaining annual event seen as a harbinger of spring: during that period, the festival has lost four people who were instrumental in its organization and success.
Patrick J. Keogh, J. Richard “Dick” Gaffney, William K. Archer and James E. Fitzpatrick have each died since the last festival.
Co-chair of the festival Shanie L. Strife said without those four men, there will be a different feeling this weekend.
“They did so much,” she said. “They had so much to do with the founding of the festival, the organization of the festival, deciding what our mission was. We wouldn’t be what we are without them.”
It was in 1982 that Mr. Keogh, a native of County Cavan, Ireland, and a handful of others sought to raise funds to bring children from Northern Ireland to the north country for six-week summer visits through a program known as Project Children North. Northern Ireland at the time was beset by sectarian violence between its Catholic minority and Protestant majority.
“The problem was enormous,” Mr. Keogh, who died in July 2021, told the Times in 2011. “It was like the Middle East over there for 20 years. For some of the kids, this program was the first time they had direct contact with a Protestant or Catholic kid other than throwing rocks at them.”
In Project Children North’s early years, organizers at points had to scrape money together through bake sales and bottle drives to bring the children to the north country. In its first year, 1983, enough funding was raised to bring four children to the area.
Enter the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, which was started in 1986 to raise money for the program. For many years in the late 1980s and 1990s, the program was able to bring about 20 children annually to the area, with hundreds of children eventually benefiting from the local program.
The Good Friday Agreement, a peace accord reached in Ireland in 1998, changed things for the better in the clashes between Catholics and Protestants, helping to cease the violence in the country and reducing the need for children to escape for visits abroad. With its mission accomplished, Project Children North began to see a dwindling number of children seeking respite from violence and the local program was ended in 2013.
In the meantime, the Irish Festival had grown to include fundraising for more Watertown-area programs and scholarships for youths. It went from a one-day event in 1986 to a three-day operation that required the coordination of hundreds of volunteers, more than a dozen committees and thousands of dollars coming in to charities. Joseph L. Rich, the founder and now-retired president of the Disabled Persons Action Organization, was among many others who helped assist in the festival’s organization in its early years.
Two men, though, Mr. Gaffney and Mr. Archer, shepherded the organization and activities from the beginning and for the remainder of their lives. Mr. Gaffney, who died in April 2022, was a co-founder of the event and was its co-chairman for over 25 years, mostly serving in the co-chair position with Mr. Archer, another co-founder who died in August 2021.
“We never dreamed it was going to grow to what it is,” Mr. Gaffney told the Times in 2015.
Today, there are multiple academic scholarships awarded through the festival in each man’s honor to students from Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
Mr. Archer told the Times in 2015 that organizers made the commitment early on that all profits from the festival would be returned to the community.
“We’ve done very well,” Mr. Archer said. “There’s a lot of good people who care about it and work very hard.”
Mr. Archer’s legacy also lives on with the Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School building named in his honor. Mr. Archer was a long-time administrator and superintendent of the General Brown Central School District.
The cherished voice of Mr. Fitzpatrick at the Irish Festival will also not be heard this year. Mr. Fitzpatrick, a retired school teacher who was known as the “voice” of the Immaculate Heart Central’s boys hockey team in the 1990s, died Feb. 4. Extremely proud of his Irish heritage, Mr. Fitzpatrick served as the master of ceremonies for the Irish Festival for many years.
Fittingly, a memorial service for Mr. Fitzpatrick was held Friday — St. Patrick’s Day — by the Ancient Order of Hibernians at St. Patrick’s Church.
Ms. Strife said overall, they have missed the four men’s guidance.
“We try to keep in mind what they wanted, what their vision was and we’re just trying to carry on their legacy,” she said.
Ms. Strife said she wasn’t as close with Mr. Fitzpatrick as she was with the other three men because she said he stepped back earlier on, but she said he helped with entertainment, and volunteered in other ways.
“Dick and Bill were instrumental right until the very, very end,” she said. “I cannot say enough about their involvement and their dedication to the festival. It was what was most important to them, besides family of course.”
