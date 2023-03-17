WATERTOWN — Three years ago this month, the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival became one of the first events to fall as COVID-19 continued its early spread across the country, a portent of future shutdowns that left uncertainty about when people could ever safely gather again.

While COVID-19 concerns remain, large gatherings are back, including the annual festival being held this weekend at the Dulles State Office Building. Back are the step dancers, musicians, comedians, beard growers, dart throwers and green beer drinkers.

