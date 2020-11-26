SYRACUSE — People in the community are struggling with chronic health conditions, economic uncertainty, substance use and the coronavirus continues to dominate day to day life. To meet these needs, ACR Health’s annual Holiday Angel program is pairing clients with community angels — individuals, families, friends, co-workers, school classes, church groups, etc. — to help brighten the upcoming holiday season.
Clients struggle with HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and other chronic diseases. Many of these clients struggle to make ends meet and lack extra funds for clothing, shelter, food or medications.
The greatest need right now is for angels to donate to the Holiday Angel Fund so food cards can be provided for holiday meals and other basic needs.
Sometimes “angel donations” are the only gifts families receive during the holidays.
Sign up to be a Holiday Angel by visiting the website at www.acrhealth.org/holiday-angel-2020 or call (315) 475-2430.
ACR Health is a not-for-profit, community-based organization providing an array of support services to individuals affected by a wide range of chronic diseases including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and other STI’s, and substance use disorder, with the goal of positive health outcomes; as well as navigators to help individuals and businesses make informed health insurance decisions. ACR Health serves the counties of Cayuga, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and St. Lawrence in New York state.
