Additional transportation option to COVID-19 test sites available

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department and health care providers across the county are working to maintain a rigorous COVID-19 testing schedule. However, due to the pandemic and limited public transportation schedules, some residents have experienced issues getting to test sites. Medical Answering Service (MAS) is helping to remedy that situation by providing transportation for those in need.
If a person is approved for testing by either the health department or their health care provider, they can call MAS toll free at 1-855-733-9395 or locally at 315-701-7400 and choose menu option 2. MAS will help to make the necessary arrangements for the individual’s transportation.
The Oswego County Health Department reminds people to call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330 if they have any questions about testing. A highly skilled team of nurses will provide answers and reassurance to callers concerned about their symptoms and exposure.
If a person’s situation warrants testing, they can go to Oswego Hospital or Pulaski Urgent Care to be tested by appointment. Once they have their test appointment, they can call MAS to schedule transportation. All riders must wear a face covering if they are medically able to do so.
The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed daily from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. After hours, there is an option for people to be connected to a health department representative if they have urgent questions.
Additional information can be found on the county’s COVID-19 website at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
