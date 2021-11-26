Adirondack Community Chorus plans Dec. 4 Christmas concert

LOWVILLE — Members of The Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger, will present a Christmas Concert for the benefit of the Lewis County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Presbyterian Church in the village, 7707 N. State St.
The concert will feature local soloists and instrumentalists, with a mixed repertoire of sacred and secular selections. Shannon Chamberlain will begin the evening with an accordion solo: “The Merry Christmas Polka.”
Ms. Chamberlain will also be featured as a flutist in “Deck the Hall Variations,” and “The Wondrous Story,” and as a soloist in “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
Master of Ceremonies Mike Ferris will join Terry Marcy for a duet in “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Teaming up for other duets:
Anna Morley and Connor Whalen (“Winter Wonderland”); Nancy Coughlin and Brenda Cox (“O Come Holy Savior”); Marie Adams and Miyako Shanley (“The Wondrous Story”); Dan Austin and Emily O’Brien (“Gesu Bambino”); Claire Hailey and Judelle White (“Mary, Did You Know?”) and Olivia King and Elizabeth Zehr (“Still a Bach Christmas”).
Angela Bartelotte, Steve Kennison, and Don Mallette will be featured in “What Do You Think?”
Todd Galarneau will sing “Rise Up, Shepherd.” Dan Austin will sing “O Holy Night;” and Judelle White will perform “We Need a Little Christmas.” Claire Haile will sings “Ding Dong, Merrily on High.”
Angus and Maureen Saunders will narrate a medley of “Classic Noels,” which pairs traditional carols with classical favorites. For this presentation, the above singers will be joined by Jean Bird, Mary Jane Lasher, and Laura Czajka. Peg Nuspliger will be the accompanist.
Mike Ferris will close the festivities with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
As always, the concert is free to attend, but donations will be accepted for the Lewis County Historical Society. COVID restrictions apply. Masks will be required.
