ADK Educational Sorority donate to local agencies

PULASKI - Sheila Clark and Grace Finn, co-presidents of the Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) Educational Sorority, hold donations brought to the annual Christmas party held at the Make Sense Shop, a student run cafe and store, in Pulaski. The donations will be going to the Lion’s Club Christmas baskets and Unity Acres, a home for men in Orwell. Members of the ADK Sorority are active or retired women teachers from the APW, Pulaski and CiTi school districts. They meet throughout the school year to discuss topics of interest and participate in service projects. They will host the New York state ADK Convention, May 1 and 2 in Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.