NEW HAVEN - The New Haven History Center will hold an “Adopt a Headstone” day at the New Haven Rural Cemetery at 10 a.m. on June 4.
Participants will learn how to safely clean headstones as well as when not to clean a headstone.
The cemetery is located at 4231 State Route 104, behind the Methodist Church.
Participants are asked to bring two gallons of water and a bucket large enough to hold at least a gallon of water. All other supplies will be provided. Come prepared to get dirty.
Contact Debra Allen at 315-963-3900 ext. 7 to register.
