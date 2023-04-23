LOWVILLE — Dorothy K. Duflo has made and donated a “whispering pines’ 83-inch by 63-inch afghan in ivory and variegated green valued at $875.
The afghan will be raffled with tickets at a cost of $5 and a drawing will be held during the Hollyberry Sale Nov. 18 in the Lowville Academy and Central School gym. The proceeds of the raffle will be evenly split between the Lewis County Humane Society and Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary. Tickets are available in the Hospital Gift Shop/Snack Bar, at the Humane Society, and at Duffy Digs Jewelry Etc. shows.
