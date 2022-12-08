NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will celebrate its 50th anniversary season in 2023 and has updated its logo to reflect the achievement.
The original logo of two people siting on lawn chairs enjoying the concerts on the Norwood Village Green was created by series co-founder Harriet “Mickey” Liotta. Graphically, it captured the spirit of the venerable series. It was based on a photo she took of former Norwood Mayor Dick Boprey and his wife, Marlene.
After faithful use for many years the logo needed technical upgrading while still capturing the spirit of the original. Norwood resident Valisha Arnold of Clever Toad Studios was engaged to do the upgrade. Then she further upgraded the logo for the 50th anniversary.
In 2016, the Norwood Board of Trustees designated the Norwood bandshell, where the concerts are held, as the Liotta Band Shell on the Village Green. It was named in honor of Mrs. Liotta, who died in 2005 and also her husband, Joseph M. Liotta, who continues to manage the series.
