MASSENA — The Massena Neighborhood Center had more than a few helping hands to assist them in preparing holiday boxes for distribution to their clients on Tuesday.
More than 30 Alcoa employees, family members and retirees spent Saturday morning filling the holiday boxes with food items, and members of Girl Scout Troop 50178 in Massena separated donated mittens and hats into separate piles for easier distribution.
The Alcoa effort was part of an Alcoa Foundation ACTION grant, which provides not only financial assistance, but also volunteer help from Alcoa employees. The Girl Scouts were participating as one of the many community projects they take part in throughout the year.
Volunteers play a big role in making the Christmas program a success each year, according to Becky Clark, the Neighborhood Center’s Christmas program coordinator. She said, in addition to the Alcoa employees and Girl Scouts, the Neighborhood Center also has a group of active volunteers. One volunteer wrapped up each distribution box in a festive fashion.
The need for volunteers is there. Massena Neighborhood Center Director Emily LaShomb said they assisted 250 clients last Christmas season, and that number bumped up to 300 this year.
“A lot of work goes into it. We’re fortunate enough to have a fundraising committee and a great committee coordinator,” she said.
Tables in the Massena Community Center’s community room were lined with boxes that started empty. But, by the time the Alcoa employees, family members and retirees were done, they were filled with an assortment of food items, including stuffing, spaghetti sauce, vegetables, potatoes, bread, cereal, canned fruit and a turkey.
The tables were sorted by the number of family members. Ms. LaShomb said families of one, two or three received basically the same number of items. Larger families receive more potatoes and a bigger turkey. The largest family the Neighborhood Center is serving this year is nine individuals.
In addition, children receive gift cards and the items separated by the Girl Scouts were part of the boxes being distributed to senior citizen recipients.
Ms. LaShomb said the Alcoa employees typically spend the morning helping to fill the boxes. Tim Horton’s provided doughnuts and coffee, and Jreck Subs donated subs for lunch.
The Girl Scouts lent a helping hand this year, separating hats and gloves that Ms. Clark said had been donated throughout the year.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to volunteer. We like to do volunteer work. It gives the girls an opportunity to be productive in the community,” said Co-Leader Olga Grant. “The Neighborhood Center needed help. Our task was to pair up hats and pairs of adult gloves that they’ll give to seniors. We took it upon ourselves to sort and label them. The sorting makes it easier for the Neighborhood Center to handle.”
The Neighborhood Center will be distributing the holiday boxes on Tuesday. Members of the Massena Police Department will be delivering some of the boxes within the village.
The Massena Neighborhood Center serves the townships of Massena, Louisville, Raymondville, Norfolk, Brasher Falls, Helena, North Lawrence, Lawrenceville and parts of Rooseveltown.
More information about their Christmas program can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/486965618841740/.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Alcoa employees, family members and retirees, along with members of Girl Scout Troop 50178, helped the Massena Neighborhood Center on Saturday
n THE PROGRAMS: The Alcoa group spent the morning filling holiday boxes with food items, while members of the Girl Scout troop sorted mittens and hats that had been donated during the year
n WHO: The Massena Police Department is also assisting by delivering some of the holiday boxes to the Neighborhood Center’s clients
