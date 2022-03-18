POTSDAM — Community members are organizing a fundraiser in support of Ukrainians next weekend at Maxfields restaurant.
The event will begin at noon March 26 and run until 1:30 a.m. at the bar and restaurant, 7 Market St.
Allison Carney, owner of Brick & Mortar Music at 15 Market St. and one of the organizers of the event, said it will feature live music, Ukrainian food and opportunities to raise money for humanitarian relief.
“For myself, like so many other people, we just wanted to help, and organizing an event like this gives us the opportunity to do so as a community,” she said.
The event will kick off with a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem by Ola S. Aldous, who moved to the United States from Ukraine with her family when she was a child, with Maggie M. McKenna and Robbie Castro. After that, Ms. Aldous and Marina V. Smith, also from Ukraine, will offer some remarks.
Then, Ms. Carney said, the bands will start performing. She said there are nine bands scheduled throughout the night, including Microburst, Uprooted and the Latin Ensemble from SUNY Potsdam.
Ms. Carney said a $10 donation will be requested at the door. The money will go toward the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund established by Global Giving, which supports humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and the surrounding region where refugees have fled.
She said people can pay in cash or donate online at wdt.me/UkraineFundraiser.
Raffles will be held to raise additional money, and she said Maxfields will offer a special Ukrainian dish, the proceeds from which will go toward the fundraiser.
Ms. Carney wanted to thank other organizers including Maxfields owner Pam Hazen, as well as Kathryn J. Deuel, Ms. Aldous, Ms. Smith, Elaine F. Bellinger and William T. Eckert.
“I would like to talk about how the community’s generosity and willingness to support our neighbors and people of Ukraine has been overwhelming,” Ms. Carney said. “Everybody has been affected by this devastating violence in one way or another, and it will feel good to help people displaced by the war.”
For more information, visit Brick & Mortar’s website, www.bandmm.com.
