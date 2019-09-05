2019 Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s® Sept. 29

SYRACUSE – The Alzheimer’s Association® invites Central New York to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The walk will take place on Sept. 29 at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s – and hear remarks from a person living in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
“Walk To End Alzheimer’s is more than just a fundraiser,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Hundreds of people come together to honor people living with the disease and their caregivers, remember those we’ve lost to Alzheimer’s, and fight this devastating illness. It becomes our largest support group meeting of the year.”
In addition to the three-mile walk around campus, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs, visit with corporate sponsors and meet others joining them in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Heather Daley from 92.1 The Wolf radio will serve as the event’s emcee.
“Walk is our greatest opportunity to share information about our care, support, research and advocacy efforts with the community,” James said.
Check-in begins at 11 a.m. in the arena, followed by the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. The Walk begins at approximately 1:30 p.m. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk. Loretto is the local presenting sponsor for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s®.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are 400,000 people living with the disease and more than 1 million caregivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.