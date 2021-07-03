CENTRAL SQUARE - The attributes of a patriotic person are:
Love for the country and people.
Sympathetic understanding of the needs of one’s community or society.
Sense of service to others.
Willingness to sacrifice for the sake of the nation.
Observance of one’s duties towards the nation.
According to Jeff Stoffer, Editor of the American Legion Magazine, “True Americanism is an ideology that is continually nurtured within one’s soul through individual daily actions, thoughts and beliefs in what their responsibilities are to be, blessed to live in one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
These are all qualities that help to bring people together and can strength a community and their identity. The American Legion and Department of New York have a program called the “Red, White and Blue Award Program”. It recognizes individuals, organizations, business, and industries, other than The American Legion and its members or its associated organizations, for promoting Americanism through action.
The American Legion is loyal champion of patriotic values, morals, culture and citizenship. The Legion’s pillar of Americanism embodies its devotion to law and order, the raising of wholesome youth, an educated and law-abiding citizenship, and respectful observance of patriotic holidays and remembrances.
The Central Square American Legion Fuller-Taylor Post 915 recently submitted nominations to recognize two groups that exhibit these values in our community. The nominations were then sent to the county chairman to determine eligibility for the honor of the Red, White and Blue Award. The nominees had to demonstrate patriotic acts “above and beyond” the norm.
Both nominations from Post 915 were approved and submitted for consideration to The American Legion, Department of New York. The post was then notified that citations were approved to present Red, White and Blue Awards for the nominees, Project Bloom and Millard Hawk Elementary School as a way of saying “Thank You” to them for showing that they are proud to be American.
The first Red, White and Blue Award was presented to Project Bloom at the Central Square Memorial Day Ceremony by Commander Ken Robarge. Project Bloom was organized in 1984 by three local women and incorporated in 2001. The purpose of the group is to promote beautification enhancement of the village of Central Square. Over the years the membership has grown and shrunk. Today there are about 31 members. Project Bloom has planted trees along the roads, installed benches and planters. They make sure that the planters and benches are ready to go each year for Memorial Day and maintain them throughout the season. In addition, they take care of the WWI and WWII monuments in the center of the village, planted in red, white and blue. We are incredibly grateful for their beautification efforts and support of Patriotism in our community.
The second Red, White and Blue Award was presented to Millard Hawk Primary on Flag Day by Commander Robarge. Several members of Fuller-Taylor Post 915 were present to continue the Flag Day tradition. In 2011 the school principal and a PTA parent at Millard Hawk came up with the idea of a Flag Day ceremony. It consisted of students making and wearing patriotic clothes, Boy and Girl Scouts wearing their uniforms, family members invited and encouraged to wear their uniforms if military and Post 915 attending to do a flag ceremony. Students would then sing patriotic songs and when it was over, they shake the hands of the post members and parade around the school.
The program has changed in recent years but is still going strong.
In addition, from 2010-2012 the school participated in the 9/11 remembrance ceremony and Memorial Day parade. Also starting in 2011 students were invited to attend the Veterans Day ceremony at the post where they created patriotic crafts too. Today there is a special ceremony at the school where veterans are invited in, and the children thank them for their service and put on an assembly in their honor.
Over the years Millard Hawk has made an excellent effort to teach patriotism to its students. The staff actively participates and supports this effort. Other activities have included adopting a troop from Fort Drum and participating in the Patriot Run when the village held the event. It was extremely exciting to be able to thank all those involved in teaching patriotism to our youth and honoring the Red, White and Blue at Millard Hawk!
