American Legion Riders donate to Tunnel of Towers

CENTRAL SQUARE - On Saturday, Aug. 27 The American Legion Riders of the Fuller Taylor Post, with the support of the other Post 915 American Legion Families, held their T2T (Tunnels to Towers) Ride. About 75 bikes participated. In addition there was a chicken barbecue (organized by the sons and auxiliary), raffles and music from the Chris Taylor Band. This event was to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001. They also honor the military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for the country. The foundation helps these heroes by paying off mortgages or providing mortgage-free homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.