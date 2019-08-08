American Red Cross seeking nominations for Real Heroes breakfast

SYRACUSE - The American Red Cross of Central New York is seeking nominations for its 21st Annual Real Heroes Breakfast, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Oncenter in Syracuse.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 30.
Proceeds from the Real Heroes Breakfast support Red Cross programs and services such as disaster response, preparedness education and Service to the Armed Forces.
The Central New York Chapter serves Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
In the past year, the chapter responded to 166 local disaster incidents, providing immediate emergency assistance for 256 families; made 502 homes safer through the installation of 1,410 free smoke alarms as part of the Home Fire Campaign; trained 12,149 people in first aid, CPR and water safety skills; provided 883 case services to military members, veterans and their families via Service to the Armed Forces; and collected 36,100 blood donations from volunteer donors.
The Real Heroes Breakfast grew out of a desire to host an event closely related to the mission of the Red Cross. In order to celebrate this spirit of humanitarianism, the Red Cross honors individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism and service in the community.
For more information, or to nominate a Real Hero, visit redcross.org/cnyrealheroes
