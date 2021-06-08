AmeriCorps members conduct basketball clinic, collect items for food pantry

FULTON - AmeriCorps members Jack Broderick and Marcus Shepard recently organized a free basketball clinic at the Fulton War Memorial, for grade school age students in the community. Participants were asked to bring a canned good for Catholic Charities of Oswego County’s (CCOC) food pantry, and more than 100 items were collected. On-hand for the clinic were, from left: Sean Broderick, G. Ray Bodley High School men’s basketball coach and CCOC board member; Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director; Jack Broderick, Marcus Shepard, Tim Archer, CCOC Community Engagement director; and Ken Dennison, CCOC CYO program director. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
