AmeriCU employees assist Catholic Charities

FULTON - Employees from AmeriCU Credit Union recently assisted Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), in reorganizing their thrift store as a Community Day project so that the store can soon re-open to the public. AmeriCU employees who participated were, from left: Theresa Rockwell, Paula Ford, Marianne Reeves-Drok, Gail Rizzo-Spilka, Charlie Noel, Tab Rightmyre, Catholic Charities Executive Director, Mary-Margaret Pekow; and John Arnold. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
