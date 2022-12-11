WADDINGTON — Since 2008, Pam Dalton has been working overtime during the holiday season to ensure every child at Madrid-Waddington Central School District has presents under their tree Christmas morning.

Ms. Dalton, a Waddington resident, has been the program coordinator for the Madrid-Waddington Angel Tree Project for the last 14 years. The project aims to help families provide their children with Christmas presents who may otherwise not be able to afford them.

