WADDINGTON — Since 2008, Pam Dalton has been working overtime during the holiday season to ensure every child at Madrid-Waddington Central School District has presents under their tree Christmas morning.
Ms. Dalton, a Waddington resident, has been the program coordinator for the Madrid-Waddington Angel Tree Project for the last 14 years. The project aims to help families provide their children with Christmas presents who may otherwise not be able to afford them.
“I send out applications to the Madrid-Waddington school and they send the applications to families that they believe might need extra help, which is determined by the teachers,” said Ms. Dalton. “Those letters come back to me and then I distribute angels.”
People and businesses around the Madrid-Waddington community are assigned families — or angels — by Ms. Dalton and provide gifts for families.
“I put down their clothing sizes, toy suggestions, that kind of stuff,” said Ms. Dalton. “The Madrid Church gets some angels, The Methodist Church in Waddington gets angels, the hardware store in Waddington gets angels, every year the power authority takes 10 kids from each school district. People pick them up and buy them gifts.”
Other businesses and people from the community provide monetary donations to the program that Ms. Dalton then uses to buy presents for other families.
“If there are any families that are leftover, I get donations from different organizations and individuals and I use them to shop,” said Ms. Dalton. “Sometimes I end up with 20 or more kids that I have to shop for.”
Once all the gifts are bought, Ms. Dalton and other volunteers spend a day wrapping all of the presents at the Waddington Methodist Church.
“I organize the program, but I have my angels that help me out where I need it,” said Ms. Dalton. “We have some people that take families every year. There’s one family that buys pajamas for every single child that I have.”
This year, Ms. Dalton is organizing the program for 30 families which is around 80 kids that the program provides gifts for.
“It’s a huge project,” said Ms. Dalton. “Yes, I am the main person but I have many people behind me that will help me out in any way that I need.”
Ms. Dalton got involved with the project over 14 years ago when she was assisting the previous program coordinator.
“I just wanted to help,” said Ms. Dalton. “Karen Miller was the person doing it before me. When she was ready to give the project to someone else, I didn’t want these kids to go with nothing. It’s an outreach project to the local community and there’s a lot of people that are very, very thankful for it.”
The goal, according to Ms. Dalton, is that those who have been helped by the program can one day donate or take an angel.
“I’ve been able to help some families who only needed help for a couple of years and then they were able to donate or could take an angel and buy for them,” said Ms. Dalton. “That’s kind of what the goal is, to help these people when they need it and then when they don’t, having them reach out to me and ask what they can do for me now.”
Ms. Dalton noted the program not only helps those in need, but also helps to bring the community together.
“It really does bring people together, everyone likes to do something for a good cause,” said Ms. Dalton. “It brings the community together to help some of their own, it makes you feel good.”
