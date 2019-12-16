WATERTOWN — Ten years ago, Connie Johnston and her husband Thomas bought their barbershop the day of the first Donegal King of Beards Contest, which has since become an annual tradition.
Kicking off this New Year’s Eve from 3 to 4:30 p.m., as opposed to the usual New Year’s Day, the shaving ceremony and registration for the 10th annual contest will take place at Sportsman’s Barbershop, 310 State St., as part of the 35th annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.
“It’s the 10th year, so to keep it from getting boring we’re trying something different and trying to get some new people to make for a better turnout,” Mrs. Johnston said.
According to Mrs. Johnston, the competition sees upwards of 30 participants each year.
The contest will run until Friday, March 13. Contestants will receive a free shave on New Year’s Eve at Sportsman’s and have until the judging event in March to grow their beards out.
For those who cannot attend the NYE shaving ceremony, a photograph proving one’s clean shaven-ness on or after Dec. 31, with a dated newspaper or news website, may also be submitted with the registrant’s name to ncirishfest.com/events/Donegal or by calling (315) 782-2442.
“This is the oldest barber shop in Watertown, so when they started the contest, they approached us and asked if we wanted to be involved,” Mrs. Johnston said. “We of course said yes and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
Registrants must be clean shaven on or after Dec. 31 in order to have their beards judged in March. For the shaving ceremony on New Year’s Eve, Mrs. Johnston’s daughter, Rachel Davis, and Shana Simmons will be helping rid the men of their facial hair so progress can be tracked from clean shaven to bearded for the competition.
“It’s fun and people enjoy doing it,” Mrs. Johnston said. “People enjoy being in competition with their beards, they like to talk about the tricks they do.”
Donegals, or beards that hug the jawline while avoiding the mustache area, will be judged on things like length, fullness, color, shine, texture, style and more. Judges will determine the best Donegal at a ceremony at the Irish Fest on March 13.
The man with the best Donegal beard at the Irish Fest, dubbed the “King of Beards,” will take home the grand prize trophy, as well as some serious bragging rights. The winner will also lead the march of the beards in the festival’s parade on March 15.
Prizes will be handed out to the winners of each category: King of Beards, Most Colorful, Best Accessorized, Senior and the 18 and Under Division.
According to Mrs. Johnston, the senior category was added this year in order to accommodate contestants who are 70 or older and felt they “couldn’t keep up with the younger guys.”
“We enjoy doing it, and since it’s the 10th year we’re trying to make it bigger and better,” Mrs. Johnston said. “It’s something to start the year with and get through the winter months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.