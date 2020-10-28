Annual Christmas card drive to take place through Dec. 1

WATERTOWN - State Senator Patty Ritchie is again asking Central and Northern New Yorkers to spread holiday cheer to members of the military through the “Christmas Cards for Our Troops” program.
For the ninth year now, Senator Ritchie is partnering with the Albany “Veterans Miracle Center” and Ogdensburg native and radio personality Melody Burns for the initiative, which collects holiday cards—personally signed by donors—to distribute to members of the military at veterans’ hospitals, Army installations and other locations around the world during the holiday season.
“Members of our military sacrifice endlessly to protect the freedoms we hold so dear,” said Senator Ritchie. “One of the sacrifices they make is being apart from their loved ones—and that’s something that is especially hard during the holiday season. I encourage people throughout Central and Northern New York to join me again this year to show our brave military heroes we appreciate their service during the Christmas season, and year-round.”
Since 2012, with the help of Central and Northern New Yorkers, Senator Ritchie has collected over 80,000 Christmas cards for the program. Those interested in participating in “Christmas Cards for Our Troops” are asked to follow the guidelines below:
· Sign each card with first name, city, state and a personal message if desired;
· Do not include envelopes;
· Include name/organization’s name and address with each bundle of cards;
· Use generic salutations such as “Dear Service Member,” as cards addressed to specific individuals cannot be delivered through this program; and
· Avoid cards with glitter or using loose glitter, as it can aggravate health issues of ill and injured warriors.
Once signed, cards must be sent to or dropped off at Senator Ritchie’s offices by Dec. 1:
· Watertown: 317 Washington St., Room 418, Watertown, N.Y. 13601
· Oswego: 46 E. Bridge St., First Floor, Oswego, N.Y. 13126
· Ogdensburg: 330 Ford St., Basement, Ogdensburg, N.Y. 13669
If people plan to drop cards off in-person, call ahead before doing so:
· Watertown: 315-782-3418
· Oswego: 315-342-2057
· Ogdensburg: 315-393-3024
