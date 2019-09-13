WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center’s annual Cancer Awareness Event is Sept. 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St.
Each year, the Circle of Hope Committee at Samaritan hosts the Cancer Awareness Event to give the community a chance to come together to learn more about the disease and to bring together survivors, caregivers and friends for an evening of connection and reflection.
According to Leslie DiStefano, director of communications and public relations at Samaritan, this is the largest annual event hosted by the Circle of Hope Committee.
“I think the event has a lot of momentum behind it,” Ms. DiStefano said. “There’s a dedicated group of committee members and the survivors really enjoy it too, so it’s a fun way to celebrate.”
This year, in conjunction with The Butler Did It Players, the Circle of Hope presents a murder mystery dinner. This is this the first time the event will feature a murder mystery as each year there is a different form of entertainment.
“Operation Murder” will begin as soon as guests walk in the door, with fun and laughter following as guests try to solve the mystery.
Funds raised will go to support Samaritan Medical Center’s “Circle of Hope Cancer Awareness Fund” which allocates money to improve the health and well-being of cancer patients throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Ms. DiStefano said around 150 to 200 people attend the event each year and an average total of about $15,000 is raised annually by all of SMC’s yearly fundraisers.
Informational and vendor booths will open at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner and entertainment at 6 p.m. The cost to attend is $30 per person or $50 per couple.
Seating for the event is limited and reservations are requested by Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at samaritanhealth.com/circleofhope or by phone at 315-785-5745.
