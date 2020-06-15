Annual golf tournament proceeds directly impact patient care in Oswego County

OSWEGO - As a not-for-profit community healthcare system, Oswego Health counts on additional support from donors to help deliver outstanding medical care throughout Oswego County.
Embarking on its 33rd year, the annual Oswego Health golf tournament raises an average of $167,000 which is used to directly impact patient care and ensure exceptional healthcare services are offered in the community. In 2019, the tournament raised $172,030 for the healthcare system.
Oswego Health has announced that The Hayner Hoyt Corporation will serve as the title sponsor of the tournament this year on Aug. 31 at the Oswego Country Club.
“We truly appreciate our continued partnership with Oswego Health and the value they bring to the community,” stated president, Jeremy Thurston. “This tournament is one that we look forward to every year as we know how critical this fundraising event is for the organization, especially due to the recent pandemic, and we are just happy to help in any way we can.”
Area businesses or community members interested in participating in this year’s tournament should contact Michele Hourigan at the Oswego Health Foundation at 315-326-3788.
