ADAMS — The fourth annual Kirk Steele Memorial 5K was hosted Saturday by the South Jefferson Rescue Squad Inc.
There were 50 participants of the race through the village to benefit the Kirk Steele Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Kirk Steele was a volunteer of the rescue squad who was killed in a motorcycle accident. Mr. Steele had also earned his associate’s degree in 2010 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2013.
Top athletes of this year’s race were Owen Vincent with a time of 19:30; Steve Doe with a time of 19:36; PJ Bananz with a time of 22:03; Alexa Doe with a time of 20:02; Nola Pominville with a time of 21:16; and Alyssa Gibbs with a time of 23:26.
