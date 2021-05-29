HENDERSON HARBOR — The ninth annual Shelter Box Ride begins on June 5.
There are three ride lengths: 53 miles, 26 miles and an 11-mile family ride. The routes are along the water and through picturesque farm lands with rolling hills.
The 50-mile ride begins at 8:30 a.m., the 26-mile at 9:30 a.m. and the family ride at 9:45 a.m.
Organizers says the rides are especially good for less experienced riders, even people entering their first organized event. The routes are well signed and road marshals help at crossings. Vehicles also follow riders to help out with mechanical and safety issues.
As part of the event, more than $1,000 in gifts for riders will be given by random drawing, including a $500 gift certificate for ReCre’s Bike Studio on Court Street, Watertown.
In 2015, Rotarian and ride organizer Thomas L. Deuson of Henderson was awarded the annual “Beyond the Box Award” at the annual ShelterBox USA conference for his fundraising efforts. Over the years, the Shelter Box ride has raised nearly $100,000.
Funds raised go to ShelterBox USA, an international nonprofit organization that provides essential shelter materials in response to earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and other disasters.
Day-of registration is $50 and starts at 7 a.m. at West View Lodge, 13499 County Route 123.
Pre-event registration is $45. The ride is a Yellow Ribbon event, with active and retired and military and their spouses receiving a $5 discount.
To register for the ride in advance, go to Active.com, search ShelterBox Ride, and download a manual registration form; or pick one up at ReCre’s Bike Studio, Black River Adventurers Shop or at any of the area YMCAs. Major sponsors are the Rotary Clubs of Watertown, Global Link, Davidson Auto Group, Henderson Harbor Yacht Club, Heller’s Gas, P&T Supply and Bill Saiff’s Westview Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.