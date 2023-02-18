Annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County fundraiser sets its sights on the million-dollar mark

Barber Doug Kells shaves Kamryn Pritchard at the 2019 St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County event. Pritchard was the captain of the Oswego Minor Hockey fundraising team, which raised more than $4350 in 2019; he raised more than $2,200 that year.

OSWEGO - When 37 members of the 2007 Oswego State men’s lacrosse team decided to shave their heads and raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation - to show their support for children with cancer and help fund research - the captains and then head coach Dan Witmer never dreamed their efforts would expand county-wide, or that now, in its 17th year, the annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County event is within striking distance of the million-dollar mark. “We raised over $11,000 that first year, and we thought that was amazing,” said Witmer.

Sixteen years of local head-shaving and fundraising has resulted in approximately $927,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. “That brings us about $73,000 short of the million-dollar mark, which we believe is doable for this year,” said Witmer. “In fact, seven of our last 11 years have seen us raise $72,000 or more.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.