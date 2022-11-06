Annual ‘Tithe My Shoes’ donation drive under way

OSWEGO COUNTY - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced that he is once again participating in the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive, an effort to collect new or gently-used shoes and boots for the Rescue Mission with an emphasis on children’s shoes.
“Tithe My Shoes” is spearheaded by former Central Square Mayor and Executive Director of the Oswego County Conference of Mayors Millard “Mudd” Murphy.
“Mudd has started a great thing that fulfills a real need within the community, and I am glad that this tradition will continue. This is the ninth annual ‘Tithe My Shoes’ drive and every year, people from across the county donate hundreds of pairs of shoes to this cause. I hope we can collect just as many, if not more pairs this year,” said Leader Barclay.
“I’m proud to partner with Leader Barclay and many municipalities and local churches on this annual effort. We have some very generous people in the community, and if we can collect more shoes and especially more shoes for kids this year, it will help families in need. People are amazing and I hope together we can help to make the holidays a little brighter for more people,” said Murphy.
Below is a list of drop-off sites:
Leader Barclay’s Assembly District Office, 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton.
City Hall, City of Oswego, 13 West Oneida St., Oswego.
Central Square Community Church, 833 U.S. Route 11, Central Square, Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Pulaski Village Office, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski.
Fulton City Hall, 170 S. Second St., Fulton.
Phoenix Village Office, 455 Main St., Phoenix.
Central Square Clerk Office, 3125 East Ave., Central Square.
Town of Mexico Town Clerk Office, 64 S. Jefferson St., Mexico.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1492 NY-49, Constantia.
New Hope Presbyterian Church, 814 Rider St., Parish.
Mallory Wesleyan Church, 5 Baum Rd., Hastings.
Shoes will be collected until Dec. 9 so they can be repaired and delivered in time for the holidays. Murphy works with Ralph Rotella, owner of the Discount Shoe Repair store in Syracuse, who donates his time to clean and fix shoes before delivering to the Rescue Mission.
For questions or information, contact Mudd Murphy at 315-952-2828 or by email at murf@besttractor.com or call Leader Barclay’s office at 315-598-5185.
