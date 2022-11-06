Annual ‘Tithe My Shoes’ donation drive under way

OSWEGO COUNTY - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced that he is once again participating in the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive, an effort to collect new or gently-used shoes and boots for the Rescue Mission with an emphasis on children’s shoes.

“Tithe My Shoes” is spearheaded by former Central Square Mayor and Executive Director of the Oswego County Conference of Mayors Millard “Mudd” Murphy.

