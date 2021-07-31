Annual tournament raises money for cancer research and scholarships

CENTRAL SQUARE - The 10th Annual Traci Morey Zimmer Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 19 at Radisson Greens in Baldwinsville. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Zimmer was a Central Square graduate, a three sport athlete and accomplished artist. She was also a cancer survivor who battled not one, but two forms of aggressive cancer.
The money raised goes to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Cancer Research as well as two - $1,000 scholarships given yearly to a Central Square Central School District athlete and artist.
The cost is $400 per foursome for golf, cart, prizes and food at the reception. To register go online to https://www.tracizimmermemorialfund.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.