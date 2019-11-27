Annual tree lighting ceremony Nov. 30 in Oswego

OSWEGO - The city of Oswego will host the 32nd annual tree lighting event at Don Hill Civic Plaza from 2:30-7 p.m. Nov. 30.
A full day of family activities is scheduled including a skating rink complete with ice skates for use, a giant snow globe for fun picture taking, horse drawn carriage rides, multiple stage performances, pictures with Santa, the lighting of the tree and fireworks over the river.
Activities start at 2:30 p.m. with the arrival of Santa Clause at Civic Plaza. Santa will be led into City Hall through the West Street entrance for pictures until 5:30 p.m. The line to see Santa also will be formed at the West First Street entrance to City Hall.
Carriage rides will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a pickup/drop off at Civic Plaza on West Second Street. Skating at the ice skating rink begins at 3 p.m. with free skating and free skate rental for all ages until 7 p.m.
Stage performances start at 3 p.m., including the CNY Arts Center performing an excerpt from its upcoming stage rendition of “A Christmas Carol,” Gary Carpentier performing holiday and original music, The Buc Blue Jazz Band performing holiday favorites, and Creation Studios performing the ballet “The Christmas Candle.” Magician Chris Wiehl will roam the crowd performing interactive magic.
At 5:45 p.m., Mayor William Barlow Jr. will welcome the crowd followed by the announcement of the coloring contest winners and the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. The evening will be capped off with a fireworks display by Pyrotecnico.
“We’ve expanded and improved our annual tree lighting event over the past few years and it’s turned into a premier event that our community looks forward to each and every year,” Barlow said. “I’m looking forward to the event this year and encourage our residents to attend the event and kick off the holiday season in downtown Oswego!”
Throughout the day, Boy Scout Pack 885 and Friends of Camp Hollis will sell snacks, music will be provided by Just Push Play Productions and The Oswego Lions Club will provide free hot chocolate and snacks to those visiting Santa inside City Hall. Man in the Moon Candies, Pathfinder Bank and the Oswego County Federal Credit Union are supporters of this year’s event.
For more information, contact Kristen Slimmer at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at (315) 349-3575, email Kristen.Slimmer@oswegocounty.com or check out the full schedule on Facebook by searching “City of Oswego Tree Lighting”.
