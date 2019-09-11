SACKETS HARBOR — Hundreds of residents from across the north country are expected to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s at Saturday’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Sackets Harbor.
The event has already surpassed its $45,000 fundraising goal, with more than $47,000 raised so far for care, support, and research efforts and a few days left to raise more.
The walk will take place at Sackets Harbor Central School, 215 S. Broad St. in Sackets Harbor.
Registration is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the school gymnasium followed by the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
More than 5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. In New York state alone, there are 400,000 people living with the disease and more than 1 million caregivers.
All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk is a rain or shine event and will only be cancelled in the case of extreme weather.
For more information about the event contact event staff at (315) 472-4201 or cny-walk@alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.